HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has eased some of the public health measures and restrictions related to COVID-19 -- including the reopening of beaches and allowing for two-household “bubbles.”

"It's been two weeks since we eased some restrictions. What we've all been doing is working and I thank all Nova Scotians for continuing to follow public health advice," said Premier McNeil in a news release.

"We know people need a break from being shut in. That's why we're easing a few more restrictions, while keeping our public health directives in place to fight the virus."

The family bubble allows for two households to come together without physical distancing.

However, the province says the two families must be mutually exclusive to each other to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. The change takes effect immediately.

"Connecting with family and friends is important for our mental health. For the last week we've seen low case numbers - your actions are helping to flatten the curve," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

"This is a first step to allow immediate family to gather in small groups. We're asking you to take it slow and make informed choices. We want to reconnect families, but we can't put anyone at risk."

When deciding which other household to connect with, Strang says families should consider three factors -- age, occupation and health condition of all household members.

Families are still unable to host large gatherings, such as birthday celebrations or reunions.

This is a developing story. More to come.