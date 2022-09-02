Two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following crash on N.S. highway
Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on the Highway 102 exit ramp to Dunbrack Street just after 9 a.m.
Officials say the vehicle hit a pole, before landing on its side.
The exit ramp was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo
An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.
How the U.S. heat dome will impact Canada's Labour Day long weekend weather
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Toronto
-
Police release photo of man wanted in driveway repair scam
Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for a man who allegedly scammed victims out of thousands of dollars in a driveway repair scheme across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Taylor Swift to host screening of 'All Too Well' short film at Toronto International Film Festival
Taylor Swift has joined the roster of celebrities making appearances at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Calgary
-
Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire
The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.
-
Kicking Horse Canyon project put on hold for Labour Day long weekend
Anyone crossing between Alberta and B.C. for the long weekend will have an easier time as construction crews have hit the 'pause' button on a major project.
-
Medicine Hat police officer found guilty of assault in 'nicky, nicky nine door'
A member of the Medicine Hat Police Service has been found guilty of assault after he attacked a youth when someone knocked on the officer's door and ran away.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor.
-
Quebec Liberal Party campaigning largely outside Montreal-area strongholds
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade has spent the first week of the electoral campaign far away from the party's Montreal-area strongholds.
-
Quebec home sale contracts, mortgage deeds must now be in French
As of Thursday, contracts for home sales in Quebec must be in French as part of language law Bill 96.
Edmonton
-
3 children hospitalized after fire in north Edmonton
Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in north Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
More cracks found along Valley Line LRT expansion: TransEd
More cracks have been uncovered along the Valley Line Southeast LRT expansion three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.
-
3 injured hurt in multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A 59-year-old woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Kirkland Lake teens charged with aggravated assault
After several violent incidents involving teens in northern Ontario this summer, police say two 16-year-olds from Kirkland Lake have been charged after an assault left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.
London
-
Are you child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
-
Online condolences pour in for couple that drowned in northeastern Ontario
The two victims from the southwestern tip of Ontario who drowned when their canoe capsized on Le Grou Lake in East Mills Township on Tuesday are being fondly remembered on social media as the news spreads.
Winnipeg
-
Boat crash on Red River sends man to hospital with head injury
The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding boaters to take safety precautions after a crash on the Red River sent a man to the hospital with a head injury.
-
Manitoba health official to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
A day following the approval from Health Canada for the new Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, Manitoba health officials plan on providing a vaccine update.
-
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Claridge cancels planned Hintonburg highrise
A planned highrise condo tower that would have redefined the Hintonburg skyline has been cancelled.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | You can relive the TV shows of your childhood in Ottawa
You can explore the history of Mr. Dressup, Polka Dot Door and dozens of other Canadian children's TV shows at the Canadian Museum of History.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Downtown event centre and entertainment district a ‘legacy project’ for Saskatoon
The idea of an arena in Saskatoon's downtown area has a lot of people in the city excited.
-
Here's how the number of cannabis retailers compares to liquor stores in Saskatchewan
Almost four years into legalization, the number of cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan’s hub cities is almost on par with the number of liquor stores.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver sees hottest August on record, parts of B.C. break more temperature records
A dozen more temperature records were broken in B.C. Thursday after Metro Vancouver saw its hottest August ever.
-
'A true trail blazer': Filmmaker killed in Surrey was anti-gang advocate
A man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a fierce anti-gang advocate.
-
High traffic, staffing issues could result in lengthy wait times for passengers at BC Ferries this weekend
Before the peak rush of Labour Day long weekend traffic began, BC Ferries already announced delays and cancellations as a result of crew availability issues.
Regina
-
Here's how the number of cannabis retailers compares to liquor stores in Saskatchewan
Almost four years into legalization, the number of cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan’s hub cities is almost on par with the number of liquor stores.
-
93 year temperature record broken in Regina Thursday
Regina broke a 93 year temperature record on Thursday, climbing to a high of 35.6 degrees, edging out the old record of 35.0 set in 1929, according to a weather summary from Environment Canada.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Vancouver Island
-
Camosun College moving forward on film studio project
While the project is still in its early stages, Camosun College says it's moving forward on its plans to build a film studio and education centre at its Interurban campus. The Saanich, B.C., college has long been hoping to build the film studio, with the province providing Camosun with a $150,000 boost last year to help develop a business case for it.
-
'Not a fair play': Local transportation industry reacts to Uber's push for Victoria
Uber is once again looking to put rubber on the road and begin operations in Victoria and Kelowna. In December, the BC Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) denied the ride-hailing giant a licence to operate in the two regions saying the board did not think there was enough demand in those markets, and that the taxi industry needed a chance to recover from the pandemic.
-
Evo expands service in Victoria, adds nearly 50 new cars to its fleet
After a successful first year in Victoria, a popular car sharing service is expanding its operation to keep up with demand. Evo Car Share is adding 45 new hybrid vehicles to its Victoria fleet, bringing its total to 125 shareable cars.