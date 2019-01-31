

CTV Atlantic





A stolen truck plowed into a convenience store in Lower Sackville shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say vehicle crashed into a Circle K Convenience Store at the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

The RCMP confirmed that two people were injured, the driver of the truck and an employee at the store, which is connected with an Irving gas station. No details about extent of their injuries is available.

Police and first responders are on scene and there was a “technical rescue crew” on site.

Traffic is at a standstill in the area and police have blocked off segments of Sackville Drive.

Dayna Quinlivan-Hall witnessed the crash at the convenience store.

“We're worried for whoever was inside,” said Quinlivan-Hall, who was at the station with her young family.

Her husband was about to pump gas when they heard sirens, followed by a crash.

“All I could see was debris flying, so windshield fluid and all that, a really, really loud bang,” said Quinlivan-Hall. “We didn't know what was going on.”

That's what police are strying to figure out.

They say they're at multiple scenes investigating, blocking off portions of busy streets and highways.

RCMP say they're thankful more people weren't hurt.

It was a culmination of an incident that began earlier near Windsor when black Jaguar was reported driving on the wrong side of Highway 101.

Dashcam footage from one witness shows cars swerving to avoid the Jaguar, but it eventually caused an accident near the old landfill in Upper Sackville.

Jason McLellan of Bramber, Hants Co., was heading home after work when he came upon the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident.

He said he slowed down to proceed through scene and notice there were no emergency vehicles there yet, and the black Jaguar was in the media and severely damaged.

“At the same time a guy ran from beside the car and ran toward my lane,” McLellan said. “He had some debris in his hand and threw it into oncoming traffic. He tossed it into the oncoming lane of traffic and ran out in front, putting his arm out like you would if you were crossing the road. I saw that he was holding a machete and he walked toward two trucks parked on the side of the road.”

McLellan said the machete-wielding man approached one truck and he swiped at it as it drove off. A man in the second truck then opened his door and was approached by the machete-wielding man.

“The guy ordered him out of the truck, jumped into it, spun a doughnut, then sped off against the traffic,” McLellan said. “He just missed the back of my truck. I was kind of dumbfounded. I thought: ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

McLellan described the man as being “middle-aged,” maybe in his 50s, with “scraggly hair” and said his skin was a “lighter colour.”

With files from Amanda Debison and Ryan Van Horne.