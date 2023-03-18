Two injured after three vehicle collision near Broadway, N.S.

Two people are injured after a pickup truck collided with a small SUV and another pickup truck near Broadway, N.S. Friday evening.

Pictou County District RCMP, along firefighters, and paramedics, responded to the incident on Nova Scotia Highway 104 at approximately 11:08 p.m.

When Police arrived on the scene, they say they located a small SUV and two pickup trucks with extensive damage.

According to police, a red Dodge pickup travelling east crossed the center line sideswiping the small SUV and continued a short distance in the westbound lane striking head-on a blue Dodge pickup that was carrying a flatbed trailer with a pickup on the trailer.

A 53-year-old Antigonish County man, the driver and lone occupant of the red pickup, required extraction from the vehicle by Fire Services. He suffered non-life-threatening injury and was transported to hospital.

A 56-year-old man from New Brunswick, the passenger in the blue pickup also suffered non-life-threatening injury and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the blue pickup, a 54-year-old New Brunswick man, did not appear injured.

Two occupants, both women from New Brunswick in the SUV, did not appear injured.

The highway was reopened after being closed for a short period.

The investigation is ongoing.