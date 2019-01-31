

CTV Atlantic





A truck plowed into a convenience store in Lower Sackville, N.S., shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say vehicle crashed into a Circle K Convenience Store at the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

There are unconfirmed reports that two people were injured. No details about who was injured or the extent of their injuries is available.

Police and first responders are on scene and there is a “technical rescue crew” on site.

Traffic is at a standstill in the area and police have blocked off segments of Sackville Drive.