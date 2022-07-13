Two injured following collision between motorcycles in Fredericton

Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a collision in Fredericton on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Fredericton Police Force responded to a crash near 2150 Woodstock Road involving two motorcycles.

Police say the male driver of one motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the other motorcycle was also taken to hospital, but police say she is in stable condition.

A portion of Woodstock Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.