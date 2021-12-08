Two injured in stabbing at Halifax apartment: police

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers found two people who had been stabbed, and they were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said one man is in custody and there are no other suspects. They do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.