Two killed, one injured following collision between car, pickup truck near Bartibog, N.B.

Two women from Dieppe, N.B., have died and another person is in hospital following a collision between a car and a pickup truck near Bartibog, N.B.

Neguac RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to report of a collision on Route 8 near Bartibog at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the collision happened when the car, which was travelling southbound on Route 8, crossed the centreline and collided head-on with the pickup truck, which was travelling northbound.

Both occupants of the car, a 72-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine both individuals' exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.