Two Maritimers to be inducted into the 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame

Two Maritimers are about to become members of a very exclusive club – the Canadian 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame.

Gary Casavechia has been strapping up his skates since he was about six-years old. The now 80-year-old hockey player says he still hits the ice all for the love of the game.

"I've been nominated to be inducted into the Canada 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame. It's an organization that's been going on for 16 years or so with very few people. There's less than 360 Canada-wide," said Gary.

"American teams, they have an 80-plus team as well, so we play a couple of international games with them. It's going to happen in Burlington this year."

To date, Gary says there's only been three to four men from Atlantic Canada inducted.

"And three of them are on this team of 'Ancient Mariners.' It was a bit of a surprise. Tony put my name and Hubert, our teammate, our names forward and it sort of evolved from there. My family really encouraged me to go through with it," Gary said.

Gary Casavechia, 80, is pictured in his hockey gear during an interview with CTV Atlantic.

Hubert Fougere, who was also nominated to be inducted into the 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame, says he started playing the sport at the age of five. It all started with pond hockey near his home in River Bourgeois, N.S., in Cape Breton.

"And I've been playing hockey on various teams since then. I think staying active keeps you young," said Hubert.

"The joy you get from just gliding on the ice and the comradery in the dressing room is just something you can't forget."

"I feel good on the ice. As you say, I'm 80 but you always see things going on where you want to be but getting there, that's another story," said Gary. "It all comes down to the love of the game though. The thrill of it."

Hubert Fougere, 80, is seen during an interview with CTV Atlantic.

Gary said he never considers age.

"It's just one of those things that goes on. Day by day you get older, and I don't think about the number," he said.

Teammates of the pair only have nice things to say about them.

"They're pretty impressive, I must say," said one of Gary and Hubert's teammates. "It's nice to see them going up to the Hockey Hall of Fame."

"These guys are just phenomenal," said another teammate of Gary and Hubert's. "Gives us inspiration to stay with it."

"We are so fortunate to have these 80-year-olds play with us," said Gary and Hubert's teammate. "They're still good skaters, good hockey players, great to be out here with on the ice. I hope I'm still doing it when I'm 80."

