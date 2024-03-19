ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two men accused of homicide in N.B. make court appearance

    The outside of the Moncton Law Courts are seen on March 19, 2024. (CTV/Derek Haggett) The outside of the Moncton Law Courts are seen on March 19, 2024. (CTV/Derek Haggett)
    Share

    Two men accused of second-degree murder in the death of a Sackville, N.B., man made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday.

    The accused, 22-year-old Tyler Murphy and 20-year-old Dylan Murphy, appeared before a judge in provincial court

    They are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Shawn Mitton.

    Mitton was stabbed to death early Saturday evening in front of a Sackville business on Lorne Street, not far from downtown.

    Lawyers for both men asked the judge for time to apply for legal aid, which was granted.

    The case was adjourned until March 27 and the two remain in custody.

    Members of Mitton’s family were at the Moncton Law Courts, but declined to speak to the media afterward.

    Mounties from the Sackville RCMP detachment responded to a report of the stabbing on Lorne Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

    Police say they found Mitton lying on the side of the road with stab wounds.

    He was taken to hospital where he later died.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

    Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News