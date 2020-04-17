HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP have arrested two men following a robbery in Eastern Passage, N.S. on April 8.

Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in a parking lot of a business on Cow Bay Rd.

The victim was meeting a potential buyer to sell some jewelry, when he was confronted by two men and sprayed with a ‘sensory irritant’.

The suspects took the jewelry from the victim and left the area in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

As they were leaving, they struck a pick-up truck travelling on Main St. The passengers of the truck received minor injuries from the collision.

Police later located the Chevrolet Cobalt on Norwood St. in Dartmouth. The K9 unit was called, and dogs helped lead police to the suspects.

Two 26-year-old men from Halifax were arrested without incident.

They were both released from custody on conditions and are facing charges of; robbery, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft under $5000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 8.