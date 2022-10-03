Two men arrested after firearm shot into air during argument: Pictou County RCMP

Two men have been arrested after police say a firearm was shot into the air during an argument in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County last week.

Pictou County District RCMP, along with the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm in Hedgeville, N.S., around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police learned two men who know each other were arguing outside of a residence in the 600 block of Hedgeville Road. According to police, one of the men showed a firearm and fired one shot into the air during the argument. The second man then ran off and hid nearby.

Before officers arrived on scene, police say the armed man retreated into his residence and secured the firearm.

Once on scene, police say they contained the area and began talking to the man, convincing him to come outside, where he was safely arrested.

Shortly after, the RCMP says a K9 team located the second man nearby and he was arrested.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say nine firearms and ammunition that were found at the home were turned over to investigators.

The first man -- a 33-year-old from Hedgeville -- was held in custody overnight. He was released on conditions and will appear in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. to face firearms charges.

The second man, 38-year-old Brandon Joseph Ward of Hedgeville, has been charged with six counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Ward was held in custody and scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.