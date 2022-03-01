Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre

Two men have been arrested after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.

More than a dozen Halifax Regional Police and RCMP vehicles responded to the Halifax Shopping Centre on Mumford Road early Tuesday afternoon.

All entrances to the mall were blocked and police were not letting people inside. They were also asking people to stay away from the area.

Heavy police presence at Halifax Shopping Center, Halifax after a weapons complaint inside centre was reported.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/9UcDEBvNFQ — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) March 1, 2022

One woman told CTV News her daughter was inside the shopping centre with some friends at the time. She says they were walking through the mall when security guards started instructing shoppers to get inside the stores.

The woman says her daughter and several other shoppers were locked inside the back room of a store as a precaution.

“We’re just afraid. Just worried and afraid,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified.

Police have not released any details about the weapons complaint, but say there were no reports of injuries or gunshots.

Two men have been taken into custody. Police have not said what charges the men will face, if any, or whether any weapons have been seized.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the area will be reopened to the public.

“The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when it becomes available,” said HRP Const. John MacLeod in a news release. “We thank the public for their patience and cooperation in allowing officers to safely conduct the investigation.”

Police lift lockdown at Hfx Shopping Centre, after weapons call this afternoon.Parents waited for their children, who had come over from local junior high for lunch, and were sequestered while police did search of https://t.co/EjqnoTskDe injuries.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Z44Y7IUXjZ — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) March 1, 2022

The incident prompted three schools in the area to be placed under a hold-and-secure order Tuesday afternoon.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the hold-and-secure order has since been lifted at St. Catherine's Elementary, St. Agnes Junior High School and Westmount Elementary School. Students were dismissed at their regular time.