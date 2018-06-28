

CTV Atlantic





Two men were arrested after gunshots rang out in a Dartmouth neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police officers just happened to be in the area of Lahey Road and Catherine Street at 12:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots and spotted three men running. Police say one of the men had a gun.

The officers searched the area and arrested two men and recovered a gun.

Police say no injuries were reported, but a vehicle in the area sustained damage they believe was caused by gunfire.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.