HALIFAX -- East Hants District RCMP have charged two men after vehicles were stolen from a service centre in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia.

At approximately 4 a.m. on July 8, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a service centre in Shubenacadie. Police say a cash register and multiple vehicles were stolen from the service centre.

That same day, police received six more complaints of vehicles being broken into and personal items being stolen from them in various communities across the Municipality of the District of East Hants.

Police say two male suspects were later found to be in possession of various stolen items and arrested by Halifax Regional Police. The items have been recovered and were processed by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section. Both men were held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP remind the public to ensure you lock your vehicles and refrain from leaving personal belongings in them when unattended.