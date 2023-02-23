Two men arrested after weapons, drugs seized from Moncton home

During the search of a Moncton home, police say officers seized two replica firearms, a non-restricted firearm, quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and cash. (RCMP) During the search of a Moncton home, police say officers seized two replica firearms, a non-restricted firearm, quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and cash. (RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island