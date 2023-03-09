Two men arrested, drugs and cash seized at Pictou County residence: police
Two men from Pictou County have been arrested following a search warrant at a Stellarton, N.S. residence.
New Glasgow Regional Police say officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Bridge Avenue Wednesday evening, where a quantity of cash, hydromorphone, diazepam, and cocaine were seized.
A 44-year-old man has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking.
- Obstructing a police officer.
Police also charged a 27-year-old man with:
- Failing to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order.
Both men were released with conditions and will appear in Pictou provincial court on June 12.
The investigation is ongoing.
