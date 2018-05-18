

Two men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught trying to buy services from sex workers in Moncton.

The RCMP arrested the men Wednesday evening in the area of Dufferin Street and St. George Street.

Police say they are regularly conducting operations targeting people who try to buy services from sex workers in the city.

"We urge the public to call police if they see vehicles stopping along the street that they believe are attempting to buy services from sex trade workers,” said RCMP Sgt. Louis Robichaud in a news release. “We ask that they take note of the make, model and colour of vehicle and, if possible, the licence plate number."

The 39-year-old Moncton man and 25-year-old Windsor, N.S. man were released from custody. They are due to appear in Moncton provincial court on July 25.