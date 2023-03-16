Two men arrested for throwing pop cans at moving vehicles: P.E.I. RCMP

(Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH THE MOMENT

WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone

The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island