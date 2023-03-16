Two men arrested for throwing pop cans at moving vehicles: P.E.I. RCMP

The RCMP on Prince Edward Island says two 18-year-old men have been arrested for allegedly throwing pop cans at moving vehicles.

Police say they recently received a dozen reports of full pop cans that were thrown at oncoming vehicles in the Stratford area.

The first complaint came to Stratford RCMP on Feb. 11.

Over the next three weeks, 11 more incidents were reported to police in Stratford, Mount Albion, and Hazelbrook, P.E.I.

Police say the incidents lead to thousands of dollars worth of damages to vehicles.

The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Stratford, P.E.I., man and an 18-year-old Donaldston, P.E.I., man as a result of their investigation.

The two men will face mischief charges and are set to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on April 12.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).