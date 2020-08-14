HALIFAX -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Truro, N.S.

Officers with the Truro Police Service responded to a robbery at an apartment on Bayview Street shortly after 12 a.m. Friday.

The homeowner told police that two men had entered his apartment, pointed a shotgun at him, and demanded money.

Police say the suspects fled the scene with a small amount of cash, but they were arrested a short time later.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at a home in Millbrook while a 27-year-old man was arrested at a home in Hilden. Millbrook RCMP and Colchester RCMP assisted in their arrest.

Police say they also seized a firearm, vehicle and other items related to the incident.

The men remain in custody pending a court appearance. Police have not said what charges they will face.