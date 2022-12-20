Two men arrested in connection with shooting in Saint-Antoine: N.B. RCMP

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Saint-Antoine, N.B.

Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the stomach at a residence on Gerard Street around 3:35 p.m. Thursday

Once police arrived on scene, they say the victim, a 40-year old man, was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man from Saint-Antoine and a 40-year-old man from Bathurst, N.B., were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

Both men were later released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 9, 2023.

Members of the Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.