HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested two men in relation to the homicide of a Halifax man in June.

Police say, at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, they arrested a 42-year-old Dartmouth man in the 100-block of Main St. in Dartmouth, and a 42-year-old Halifax man in the 100-block of Lacewood Dr. in Halifax.

The suspects' names have not been released but police say they anticipate laying charges against the two men in relation to the June homicide of 47-year-old Terrance Thomas Dixon of Halifax.

On June 29, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police received a report of a stabbing at the Esso gas station at 6020 Young St. in Halifax.

Police say a man approached Dixon, who was in his parked vehicle, and stabbed him. The suspects then fled in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby.

Dixon sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. He died on July 4. Following an autopsy, Dixon’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police say the investigation into Dixon’s murder is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.