Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a Dartmouth man in January.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in medical distress in an apartment at 89 Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2018.

Derek Miles, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in the 6000 block of Highway 207 in West Chezzetcook, N.S. and a 52-year old man was arrested in the 200 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth at 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say the men remain in custody and charges are anticipated.

Miles’ death remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.