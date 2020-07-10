HALIFAX -- Two people have been arrested and one has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Fredericton man in May.

Officers with the Fredericton Police Force were called to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 2.

Police say 29-year-old Justin Leigh Finnemore had been shot and died in hospital.

At the time, police said they had tracked down a vehicle that had dropped Finnemore off at the hospital.

Police arrested several people after stopping the vehicle, but they were later released without charges.

Now, police have arrested a 47-year-old Fredericton man and a 36-year-old Oromocto man in connection with Finnemore’s death.

Timothy Robert Dunphy of Fredericton appeared in court Friday morning and was charged with second-degree murder. He is due back in court Wednesday morning.

Police say they expect charges will also be laid against the Oromocto man and additional arrests are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.