Two men charged after a stabbing incident in Millbrook N.S.
RCMP in Millbrook have charged two men after a stabbing incident.
In a news release Tuesday, RCMP say officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Willow Street in Millbrook, N.S.
“RCMP officers learned that a 29-year-old man had been at a gas station on Willow Street when he interacted with two men in a gold coloured van,” Corporal Chris Marshall said in the release.
“The passenger, a 28-year-old man, exited the van and stabbed the 29-year-old man. The suspect got back into the van and fled the scene.”
The victim, who was injured in the stabbing and is expected to survive, says the suspect was known to him.
At around 6:55 p.m., police say they learned that the two men in the van were now driving a red Honda Civic, and were following the victim who was on his way home.
While on patrol, police say they received a 911 call that someone in the Civic had now pointed a firearm at the victim.
At around 7:15 p.m., police say they located the Civic on Willow Street, and members of the Millbrook RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP and Truro Police Service were involved in a “high-risk takedown” of the suspect.
Three people were found in the vehicle, and all were safely arrested. RCMP officers located and seized a loaded rifle, a knife, and ammunition in the vehicle.
28-year-old Quinn Googoo and 34-year-old Aric Martin, both from Millbrook, have been jointly charged with:
- aggravated assault
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Police say both were held in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court Tuesday.
The third passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was released on conditions.
She is facing a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and will appear in court at a later date.
