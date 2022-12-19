Two men charged after multiple break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles: Halifax police

Two men have been charged in connection to several break-and-enters and thefts from Halifax vehicles that occurred over the past two months.

Officers with the Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at a Morris Street apartment building on Saturday.

At the scene, police say they located two men who had also been the suspects of other recent vehicle thefts.

According to police, the men, Jessie William White, 28, and William Joseph O'Brien, 46, tried to flee the area but were taken into custody.

Both were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face the following charges:

eighteen counts of mischief (property damage)

theft of credit card

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

In addition to these charges, police say White is also facing additional charges of:

break and enter

possession of break tools

twenty-eight counts of mischief (property damage)

eight counts of theft under $5,000

eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

resisting arrest

assaulting a peace officer

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has had property stolen from their vehicle are to report it to Halifax police online or at 902-490-5016.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles, such as a person pulling on door handles, are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.