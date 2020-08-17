HALIFAX -- Two men are facing charges after the New Brunswick SPCA seized 61 dogs from a puppy mill in Escuminac, N.B., back in April.

Residents had voiced concerns about the animals, prompting the SPCA to launch an investigation, which led them to seize the dogs from an unlicensed establishment on April 21.

The SPCA says Eric Couture and Kevin Lockwood each face charges of failing to provide adequate medical care to an animal, confining an animal in unsanitary conditions, and willfully failing to provide adequate care to an animal.

Couture and Lockwood are due to appear in court in Miramichi, N.B., on Sept. 4.

The SPCA says the dogs involved in the case have received the care they need and have been adopted to new homes throughout New Brunswick.

The SPCA is urging anyone who suspects an animal is being mistreated to contact its hotline at 1-877-722-1522.

The organization also has a message for those who post about these incidents online.

“While we appreciate compassion and empathy towards animals, we would like to remind the public to keep comments civil,” said New Brunswick SPCA Animal Protection in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We will not allow comments using profanity, suggesting violence towards people, or of a threatening nature.”