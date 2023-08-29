Two men charged in alleged crime spree: N.S. RCMP
The Annapolis District RCMP say they have laid charges against two men in relation to multiple break-ins and thefts across Nova Scotia.
In a news release Tuesday, police say members from multiple districts responded to several reports of break-ins and thefts across Annapolis, Colchester, Kings, and Hants Counties that took place between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.
Through the course of the investigation, police say they determined that two men from Middleton were involved in the incidents.
On Aug. 22, police say they located and arrested 27-year-old Joshua Cheeseman in the Clarence-area, who was in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time.
Cheeseman has been charged with:
- break and enter
- theft of a motor vehicle
- theft under $5,000
- mischief
Cheeseman has been remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.
On Monday, police say they located and 29-year-old Tyler Robar in Middleton. He was the subject of a province-wide arrest warrant.
Robar was charged with a number of offences, including:
- break and enter
- theft of a motor vehicle
- theft under $5,000
- mischief
- possession of stolen property
- breach of probation
Police say Robar was held in custody, and appeared in court on Tuesday. He was later released on conditions by the court, and is scheduled to return on the morning of Sept. 18.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area not accustomed to such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive? Here's what you need to know to start your day.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington on Wednesday morning.
-
Irish police find new deaths possibly linked to Mississauga’s alleged suicide salesman as worldwide total hits 112
Ireland police discovered a “small number” of deaths in that country are connected to companies run by a Toronto-area chef that now faces 14 charges of aiding and abetting suicides in Canada, the police force confirmed to CTV News.
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a Tuesday night arson attack in the West Island that damaged three cars.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
Bedard gains knowledge, motivation from McDavid: 'How can I get closer to him?'
Connor Bedard says he’s not Connor McDavid and wants to carve his own path as a player. But the 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., won’t enter the NHL thinking McDavid’s lofty numbers are out of reach.
Northern Ontario
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
London
-
Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
-
Council unanimously endorses greater residential intensification in bid for federal housing funds
A recent letter from a federal cabinet minister has prompted city council to think bigger about permitting multiple residential units on a single property.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
Winnipeg
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
Ottawa
-
Business owners raise concerns about security in ByWard Market
A ByWard Market business owner is raising concerns about safety and security in the popular Ottawa tourist area, after his business was broken into twice in two nights this week.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 2 Trillium Line stations still off grid; city blames Hydro Ottawa strike
A hydro strike and signalling testing issues are to blame for the most recent delay for the Trillium Line extension.
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
University of Regina Pride Centre threatens legal action over Sask. pronoun policy
The University of Regina's Pride Centre (UR Pride) is preparing to take legal action over Saskatchewan's new policy for students' names and chosen pronouns.
-
Sask. sisters warm hearts by handing out reusable shopping bags
Two sisters from Vanscoy, Sask. are hoping to make a difference for the environment one reusable shopping bag at a time and warming hearts in the process.
Vancouver
-
12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide
With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.
-
Here's why a national institute reports thousands more COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. than local officials
Did COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. increase or decrease last year? The answer, it turns out, depends on who you ask and how they're counting.
-
Crews on alert as winds stoke wildfire activity in Okanagan, Shuswap
An existing evacuation alert was expanded to cover more neighbourhoods in West Kelowna on Tuesday as winds stoked increased fire activity on the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
Regina tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach dismantled
Those living in a tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach in downtown Regina are being forced to leave following safety concerns.
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman dies after fall while hiking near Qualicum Bay
A hiker has died after falling on a trail near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Bay. The woman was walking on the 10-kilometre Nile Creek Trail on Sunday when she fell and rescuers were called to the scene.
-
More than two dozen wildfires burning on Vancouver Island after lightning storm
More than two dozen wildfires are burning on Vancouver Island Tuesday after an overnight thunderstorm caused thousands of lightning strikes in the region.
-
Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.