Two men charged in alleged crime spree: RCMP

The Annapolis District RCMP say they have laid charges against two men in relation to multiple break-ins and thefts across Nova Scotia.

In a news release Tuesday, police say members from multiple districts responded to several reports of break-ins and thefts across Annapolis, Colchester, Kings, and Hants Counties that took place between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.

Through the course of the investigation, police say they determined that two men from Middleton were involved in the incidents.

On Aug. 22, police say they located and arrested 27-year-old Joshua Cheeseman in the Clarence-area, who was in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time.

Cheeseman has been charged with:

break and enter

theft of a motor vehicle

theft under $5,000

mischief

Cheeseman has been remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

On Monday, police say they located and 29-year-old Tyler Robar in Middleton. He was the subject of a province-wide arrest warrant.

Robar was charged with a number of offences, including:

break and enter

theft of a motor vehicle

theft under $5,000

mischief

possession of stolen property

breach of probation

Police say Robar was held in custody, and appeared in court on Tuesday. He was later released on conditions by the court, and is scheduled to return on the morning of Sept. 18.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.