Two men charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation: Nova Scotia RCMP

Two men have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Pictou County, N.S.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Westville, N.S., at about 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 10.

“During a search of the vehicle, police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, a digital scale and an electronic device,” says the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

Police arrested two men for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

At the same time as the traffic stop, police executed a search warrant at a home in Central West River, N.S. Police say a man was located at the home and placed under arrest for possessing cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and for possession of stolen property.

“During the search, police located cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, an illicit cannabis grow operation, electronic devices, illegal cigarettes, a firearm, a stolen side-by-side, a stolen utility trailer and several other stolen tools and equipment,” says the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a 37-year-old Guysborough County man with:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Police have also charged a 51-year-old Pictou County man with:

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Both men have been released from custody and will appear in Pictou provincial court in May.

The third man was later released from custody and will not be facing charges.