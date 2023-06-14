Two men charged in relation to drug investigation in Digby: RCMP

rcmp

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign

Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island