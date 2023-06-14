Two men charged in relation to drug investigation in Digby: RCMP

Two men are facing multiple drug-related charges in connection to an investigation in Digby, N.S.

Digby RCMP says officers were on a routine patrol when they noticed two men near an SUV on Warwick Street on Friday evening.

Police say one of the men was wanted for a robbery in the Meteghan area and was arrested.

“During the arrest, RCMP officers confirmed that the SUV belonged to one of the men and observed illegal cigarettes sitting on the floor of the vehicle, as the vehicle window was open,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Wednesday.

“RCMP officers seized the cigarettes and while conducting a search of the vehicle, the second man began obstructing officers, which resulted in his arrest.”

After the second man’s arrest, police say they did a search and found crack cocaine and cash on his person and in the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was towed and a search warrant executed on it.

“During the search, RCMP officers located further evidence indicative of drug trafficking,” reads the release.

Jermaine Roshawn Tynes, 27, of the Halifax Regional Municipality and Harry Walter Bell, 32, of Weymouth have been jointly charged with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a controlled substance

possession for use in production or trafficking

Police say Bell has also been charged in relation to an incident in Saint Bernard, N.S., on April 25. The charges include:

robbery

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from police

theft of a motor vehicle

According to the release, both men were remanded into custody over the weekend and appeared in Digby provincial court on Monday. Both men were released on conditions and are scheduled to return to court the morning of Aug. 28.

