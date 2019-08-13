

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting that sent one man to hospital in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

Police confirmed a shooting had taken place and started searching the area.

A short time later, they located and arrested two men inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street.

A police dog also located a handgun in the area.

At 1:20 a.m., police learned a 27-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

Devonte Denzel McNeil, 26, of Dartmouth is facing charges of attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm.

Demarqus Shane Beals, 30, of Dartmouth is facing charges of attempted murder and accessory to commit an indictable offence.

Both men appeared in court Monday.

Police also arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting, but he was released without charges.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act as the victim and suspects and known to one another.