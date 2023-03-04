Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia

Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicleshot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle shot with was believed to be paintballs.

Police say the victim was not injured but his vehicle suffered damage.

Upon arrival, emergency crews identified the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

An emergency alert was issued for Colchester and Cumberland Counties and East Hants shortly after 9 a.m. notifying local residents of the suspect who was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police say a second suspect was later identified through numerous tips from the public.

Colchester County District RCMP officers say they safely arrested 37-year-old Gregory Allen Barr of Mill Village on Westchester Road in Londonderry at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Around 12:00 p.m., the RCMP Emergency Response Team safely arrested the second suspect, 39-year-old Jeffrey Elmer Moxsom of Lower Onslow.

Both suspects are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Neither Moxsom nor Barr were known to the victim.

Moxsom has been charged with:

discharge with intent to endanger life

careless use of a firearm

unauthorizedpossession of a firearm

Barr has been charged with:

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

flight from police

An investigation is ongoing.