HALIFAX -- Two men are facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a man who was found unconscious in uptown Saint John.

Police found the man in the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital on Sunday. He has not been identified.

Police have charged 23-year-old Gordon Mitchell McMillan and 22-year-old Garett Edward Johnston, both from Rothesay, with manslaughter.

McMillan and Johnston remain in custody. They are expected back in court on Thursday.