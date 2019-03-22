

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a residence in Eskasoni, Cape Breton on Thursday night.

Police say just before midnight on Thursday, they were called to an unknown emergency at a residence on Mini Mall Dr.

A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries. EHS performed CPR but the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Saturday, RCMP announced that two men have been charged in connection to the death.

Roger Wilfred Prosper, 37, and Kirk Daniel Gould, 29, both from Eskasoni have been charged with Second Degree Murder.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on March 25. The investigation is ongoing.