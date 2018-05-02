

CTV Atlantic





Two men have been charged with stunting after they were allegedly caught racing while travelling at 55 km/h above the posted speed limit on a foggy Nova Scotia highway.

The RCMP say the two vehicles appeared to be racing as they sped past a police car on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S. at 1:49 a.m. Sunday.

Police allege the vehicles were clocked at 165 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. They say the weather was foggy at the time.

A 25-year-old man from Chester and a 23-year-old man from Chester Basin have each been charged with stunting. Their driver’s licences have also been suspended and their vehicles have been seized.

Police say stunting carries a $2,422.50 fine.