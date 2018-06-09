

CTV Atlantic





Montague RCMP have confirmed two men have died after two lobster boats collided about nine kilometres from Beach Point, P.E.I. on Saturday morning.

RCMP say that the collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say one of the boats came back to shore and the other one partially sank. Emergency crews are currently working on recovering the partially sunk vessel.

The extent of the injuries of the crew is unknown at this time.

Emergency personnel, as well as officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Canadian Coast Guard and Occupational Health inspectors responded to the scene at Beach Point wharf near Murray Harbour, P.E.I.

The investigation is ongoing.