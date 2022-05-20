Two men die following single-vehicle crash in central P.E.I.
Two men have died following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I.
The RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to the collision on Route 220 around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Once on scene, police located the occupants of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Pleasant Grove and a 44-year-old man from Stratford, P.E.I., who had died as a result of their injuries.
Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a tree.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the P.E.I.’s Coroner's Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine exactly how the two men died.
Route 220 was closed for a short period and was re-opened to traffic later that evening.
