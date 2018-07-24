

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing a total of 22 charges and police are looking for a third suspect after a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were allegedly confined and assaulted inside a Halifax home last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in progress at an apartment in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street at 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the two alleged victims and two suspects. A third suspect had already left the residence.

Police allege two men entered the apartment just after midnight and forcibly confined, threatened, and assaulted the man and woman. Police say a third man also entered the apartment at some point.

Police say the woman managed to leave the apartment and sought help just before officers arrived.

Both victims were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two 45-year-old men at the scene. They are still looking for a third suspect in connection with the incident.

Scott Blair of Halifax is facing a total of 12 charges:

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of uttering threats

Assault

Three counts of breach of probation

Breach of a recognizance

Thomas Hendsbee of Halifax is facing a total of 10 charges:

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of uttering threats

Assault

Both Blair and Hendsbee appeared Monday in Halifax provincial court.

The third suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion. He is about five-foot-nine inches tall and weighs 130-140 pounds.

Police say the incident is not a random act. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.