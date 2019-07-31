

Two men are facing charges after police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth.

Police executed a search warrant at Waves on Waverley Road shortly after 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators seized over $4,000, roughly 1.5 pounds of cannabis, and approximately 150 other cannabis products, from the business.

Dillon Thomas Edgar, 22, of Whites Lake, and Ki Ballard-Lively, 22, of Halifax, each face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The men are due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police are reminding the public that recreational cannabis can only be purchased legally through the NSLC, and medicinal cannabis can only be accessed through Health Canada.