

CTV Atlantic





LOCH BROOM, N.S. -- Two Nova Scotia men are facing charges after RCMP discovered a large-scale illegal cannabis grow-op in Loch Broom.

Police searched the property around 1:30 p.m. on September 6, discovering a large production operation.

Nova Scotia RMP say they seized 1,300 plants and a large quantity of packaged cannabis.

A 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old man from Northport were arrested without incident and will face charges of production and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking and will appear in Pictou provincial court on December 15.