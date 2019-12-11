HALIFAX -- Two men are facing charges as Halifax Regional Police investigate two collisions -- including one involving a police cruiser.

Police responded to the corner of Parkland Drive and Lacewood Drive in Halifax at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after two vehicles collided head-on.

Police say one of the vehicles fled the scene, followed by witnesses. Police found the vehicle a few minutes later on Highway 102 and activated the emergency lights and siren on their cruiser in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

However, police say the vehicle failed to stop, and instead continued on the highway at a high rate of speed, before taking the Duke Street exit.

Police say the vehicle then sped onto Rocky Lake Road toward the Bedford Highway. It came to a sudden stop near the 1600 block of the Bedford Highway and a marked police vehicle, which had its lights and siren activated, collided with the vehicle.

The police officer was injured in the collision, but still managed to arrest the driver. The passenger, however, fled the scene on foot. A police service dog and handler pursued the passenger and apprehended him a short distance from the scene.

The officer, driver, and passenger were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were no reported injuries from anyone in the second vehicle involved in the first collision.

Police weren’t certain Wednesday evening whether the driver and passenger were injured in the first collision or the second.

As a result, the collision was reported to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, and passenger, a 28-year-old man, are in custody and are expected to face charges.