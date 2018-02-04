

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing multiple charges after an alleged dispute that took place in Halifax on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a residence in the area of 3400 block of MacAlpine Avenue, where the fight was taking place inside.

According to police, one man had broken into the residence.

During the incident, police say both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and one of the men sustained a stab wound.

Police say both men were taken into custody without incident.

Officers say a 53-year-old man is facing charges of break and enter and assault and a 23-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and various weapons offences.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court.

The investigation is ongoing.