Two men face charges following seizure of 3D-printed handguns, stolen rifle: Fredericton police

Firearms, ammunition, a 3D printer and other items that were seized from a home in Fredericton, N.B. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) Firearms, ammunition, a 3D printer and other items that were seized from a home in Fredericton, N.B. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims

The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island