ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two men face firearm charges following hotel room search in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Two men have been charged with firearm charges following an investigation and search by the Halifax Regional Police.

    Police say they found the two men, who were wanted for outstanding warrants and ongoing investigations, at a hotel on Kearney Lake Road in Halifax at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

    In a Wednesday news release, police say they searched the hotel room the men were staying in, and found a loaded firearm and ammunition, which they seized.

    As a result of the search, 31-year-old Jeremy William Coleman and 35-year-old Steven Andrew Coleman are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face the charges of:

    •  possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
    •  possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
    •  possession of a firearm without a license or certificate
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    •  storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    •  unsafe storage of a firearm
    •  four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order

    Steven Coleman is also facing one additional count of failing to comply with a probation order.

    Police are asking anyone with information on illegal firearms to contact them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News