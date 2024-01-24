Two men face firearm charges following hotel room search in Halifax

Two men have been charged with firearm charges following an investigation and search by the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say they found the two men, who were wanted for outstanding warrants and ongoing investigations, at a hotel on Kearney Lake Road in Halifax at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

In a Wednesday news release, police say they searched the hotel room the men were staying in, and found a loaded firearm and ammunition, which they seized.

As a result of the search, 31-year-old Jeremy William Coleman and 35-year-old Steven Andrew Coleman are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face the charges of:

possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a firearm without a license or certificate

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

unsafe storage of a firearm

four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order

Steven Coleman is also facing one additional count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police are asking anyone with information on illegal firearms to contact them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.