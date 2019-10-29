HALIFAX -- Two men are facing assault charges following an incident in which a man was briefly set on fire in Halifax Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving several men on the sidewalk outside the Salvation Army on Gottingen Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that an ignitable fluid had been sprayed on one man, who sustained minor injuries after the fluid was briefly ignited.

Another man was sprayed with a sensory irritant.

Two men were arrested at the scene at 8:45 p.m. Officers recovered a knife from one of the suspects.

The 47-year-old man who was briefly set on fire was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges of attempted aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 27-year-old male is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Investigators have learned the man who was injured was not the intended target of the assault, and that the original disturbance involved the two men who are facing charges.

Police say the men, who are known to one another, remain in custody and are due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.