HALIFAX -- Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of a man who was found unconscious in uptown Saint John.

Police found the man in the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital on Sunday. He has not been identified.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man are facing charges in connection with the man’s death, but police have not said exactly what charges they are facing.

The men, who have not been named, are due in court on Tuesday.