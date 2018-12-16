

CTV Atlantic





Two men are dead and a third is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Pictou County Sunday morning.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 104 in Broadway, N.S. around 10 a.m.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and 2012 Ford F150 collided between exits 27 and 28.

The driver and a passenger in the Silverado -- a 69-year-old man from Millertown, N.L. and a 61-year-old man from Buchans, N.L. -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford -- a 61-year-old man from Tantallon -- was airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 104 was closed to traffic Sunday as police cleared the scene. It reopened Sunday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway 104 has been the site of hundreds of crashes and multiple fatalities in the last decade.

Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal recently requested environmental approval for a project that would twin the highway along a 38-kilometre stretch.

With files from The Canadian Press