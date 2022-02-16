Two men, including one with child in car, arrested for impaired driving within seven hours: P.E.I. RCMP

The RCMP says two men, including one who had a child in his car, were arrested for impaired driving within a seven-hour period on Prince Edward Island Saturday.

Kings District RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 4 near Alliston, P.E.I.,Saturday around 10:55 a.m.

When police got to the scene they say they found the driver, a 19-year-old man from Montague, showing signs of impairment.

Police arrested the man and say further testing confirmed hisbreath samples were over twice the legal limit.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Later that day, around 5:45 p.m., police were called to a report of a possible impaired driver on Route 4 travelling towards Montague, P.E.I. Officers stopped the vehicle in Brudenell, P.E.I.

Police say the driver, a 28-year-old man from Milburn, P.E.I., showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He was travelling with two other people, including a child.

Police say further testing confirmed the man was over the legal limit.

The drivers were released and their licences have been suspended for 90 days. Their vehicles were also impounded at their expense.

Both drivers are due to appear in Georgetown provincial court at a later date.