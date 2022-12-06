Two men killed in three-vehicle collision in Robinsonville, N.B.

Two men were killed in a three-vehicle collision in Robinsonville, N.B., Sunday morning.

Campbellton RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a collision between two pickup trucks and an SUV on Highway 17 around 10:15 a.m.

The two truck drivers -- a 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Kedgwick, N.B. -- died at the scene from their injuries.

Two passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver of one of the pickup trucks, which was travelling toward Kedgwick, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the other pickup truck, which was travelling toward Campbellton.

Police say the driver of the SUV, which was also travelling towards Campbellton, was unable to stop in time and collided with one of the pickup trucks.

Highway 17 for was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Autopsies will be scheduled to determine the exact causes of death.